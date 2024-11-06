Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.43 and last traded at $199.43. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.59.

Cochlear Stock Up 11.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

