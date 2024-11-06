Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 313,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,200,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 545,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

