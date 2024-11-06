Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.19. The company has a market cap of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.51. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

