Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE CMTG opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.19. The company has a market cap of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.51. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $15.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
