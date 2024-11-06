Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,641 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $277.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.41. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.26 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.