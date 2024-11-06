Chromia One Day Volume Reaches $17.77 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $138.86 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,495.57 or 1.00134122 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,094.21 or 0.98250471 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chromia Token Profile
Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 827,694,478 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
