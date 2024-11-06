Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 71,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 33,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

