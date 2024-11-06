Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.87 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHH opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $149.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.20.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

