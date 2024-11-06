Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.5 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,384.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.