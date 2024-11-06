China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE CGA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

