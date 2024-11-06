Cheelee Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $10.70 or 0.00014207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $207.08 million and $6.63 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,799,064.88444176 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.71323047 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,162,484.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

