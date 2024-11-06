Century Aluminum (CENX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX):

11/5/2024 – Century Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Century Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Century Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2024 – Century Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2024 – Century Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2024 – Century Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 1,534,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.