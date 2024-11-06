Century Aluminum (CENX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX):
- 11/5/2024 – Century Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Century Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Century Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/22/2024 – Century Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/10/2024 – Century Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/1/2024 – Century Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 1,534,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.47.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.