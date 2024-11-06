Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 46,494 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 576,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 106,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

