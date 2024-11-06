Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 800 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NiSource by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 1,353,977 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after buying an additional 991,336 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 118.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.48.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

