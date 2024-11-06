Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

