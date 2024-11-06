Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $611,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.70. 205,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,571. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $249.49 and a one year high of $392.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

