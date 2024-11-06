Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 399 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 69.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. 68,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $125.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

