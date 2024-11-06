Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after buying an additional 364,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. 76,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,747. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

View Our Latest Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.