Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Cellectis Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,285. The company has a market cap of $101.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.10. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

