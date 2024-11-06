Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectis Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.10. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

