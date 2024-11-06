Celestica (TSE:CLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

CLS opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.87. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$33.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.69. The firm has a market cap of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. In related news, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

