Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $4.89

Celestia (TIA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Celestia has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $689.17 million and approximately $331.32 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00006561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74,302.40 or 0.99769579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,985.38 or 0.99343898 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,081,491,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,081,278,246.575055 with 405,639,034.509978 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.67513081 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $242,268,600.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

