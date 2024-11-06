CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC) Announces Dividend of $1.60

CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from CBC’s previous dividend of $0.60.
CBC Price Performance
Shares of CBHC stock remained flat at $26.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. CBC has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
CBC Company Profile
