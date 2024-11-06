Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,996 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2,331.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

