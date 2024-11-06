Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,996 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2,331.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:HASI opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on HASI
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.