Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $853,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $410.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $424.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,091 shares of company stock worth $13,812,015. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.