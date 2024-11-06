Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $920,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Oracle by 22.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 329,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

