Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

