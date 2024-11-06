Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Trinity Capital worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Trinity Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 162,905 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,159 shares of company stock worth $207,348. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.