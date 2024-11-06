Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 126,375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 23.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.96%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.