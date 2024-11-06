Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,823,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 390,477 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

