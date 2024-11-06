Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $435.37 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

