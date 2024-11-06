Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

