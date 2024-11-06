Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

