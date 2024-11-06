Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Linde by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $454.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.04. Linde plc has a one year low of $385.12 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

