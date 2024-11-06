Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,729.14.

Booking Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,914.98 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,888.45 and a 52-week high of $4,916.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,907.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

