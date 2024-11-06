Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $5,245,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $653.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $399.19 and a 1 year high of $653.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.