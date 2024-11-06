Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 406.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 56,074 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

