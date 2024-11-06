Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $435.37 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

