Cartesi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.12 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $105.80 million and $10.12 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,629,364 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

