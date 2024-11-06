Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 7.7 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

