Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 289,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $835.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.59.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

