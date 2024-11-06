Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Financial Survey

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 7.00 -$102.07 million ($1.39) -1.92 Sutro Biopharma $169.36 million 1.96 -$106.79 million ($1.83) -2.22

Profitability

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -372.78% -34.76% -29.58% Sutro Biopharma -73.48% -102.06% -29.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Caribou Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 321.35%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 198.65%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include STRO-003, an ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers; and STRO-004, a tissue factor (TF) targeting ADC for the treatment of TF-expressing solid tumors, including cervical, lung, and breast cancer. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Vaxcyte to discover and develop vaccine candidates for the treatment or prophylaxis of infectious diseases; Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop immunostimulatory ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

