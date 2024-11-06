Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capri Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
