Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 10367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 387,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

