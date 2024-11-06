Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

