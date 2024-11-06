Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.