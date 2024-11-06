Canal Insurance CO Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.