Canadian Tire (CTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Tire will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.05 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Tire last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.07 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 2.9 %

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$225.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$202.00 and a 52 week high of C$288.08. The stock has a market cap of C$769.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$229.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$228.08.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 102.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

