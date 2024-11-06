Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 998,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Get Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.