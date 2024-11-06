Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 48,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

