Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CCJ traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 590,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
