Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NOW stock opened at $971.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $602.45 and a one year high of $979.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Alternative Internet Stocks Staging a Breakout in 2024
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.