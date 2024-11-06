Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $971.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $602.45 and a one year high of $979.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.